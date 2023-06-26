Australia announces $74 million aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Australian government announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 110 million Australian dollars (about $74 million), which includes both military and humanitarian assistance, the Guardian reported on June 26.

“This package responds to Ukraine’s requests for vehicles and ammunition and will make a tangible difference on the battlefield,” said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Australia will reportedly send Ukraine 70 military vehicles, including 28 M113 armored vehicles, 14 special purpose vehicles, 28 MAN 40M medium trucks, and 14 trailers, as well as a new supply of 105mm artillery ammunition.

The country will also commit over $6 million to the United Nations to help provide Ukrainians with shelters, health services, water, and sanitation, the Guardian wrote.

According to the Australian government, cited by the publication, this aid package brings Canberra’s total contribution to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion to around $527 million, including $407 million in military aid.