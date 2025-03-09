The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Australia considering joining 'coalition of the willing' for Ukraine amid talks with Starmer

by Dmytro Basmat March 9, 2025 5:07 AM 2 min read
Anthony Albanese, Australia's prime minister, listens during a news conference with Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, not pictured, in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Australia is considering joining the European-led coalition of the willing to support a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine, a statement issued by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Stamer's office read on March 8.

Starmer announced on March 2 that a number of European nations, including the U.K. and France, are developing a 'coalition of the willing' that will include "planes in the air and boots on the ground" in an effort to secure a successful ceasefire in Ukraine.

Following a phone call with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Starmer's office said that the U.K. prime minister "welcomed Prime Minister Albanese’s commitment to consider contributing to a coalition of the willing for Ukraine."

Responding to reporters questions on March 3, Albanese said Australia was "ready to assist" with "proposals going forward" on Ukraine, hinting that his government would be open to contributing to a joint force.

The U.K. and France have spearheaded the idea of deploying European peacekeepers in Ukraine to monitor a potential ceasefire. Despite the progress on talks, Starmer warned that for any coalition to succeed, Europe must "have strong U.S. backing."

Starmer did not specify which other countries would participate in the coalition, but added that "a number of countries have indicated they want to be part of the plan we're developing."

A U.K. official confirmed on March 6 that talks were being held with about 20 countries consisting of "largely European and Commonwealth partners" — without specifying the participants.

Thus far, a number of countries have expressed openness to joining the coalition, including Canada, Ireland, and Turkey, among others.

The Kremlin has consistently maintained that it will not accept Western troops on the ground in Ukraine.

Trump’s increasing support for Russia leaves Zelensky with fewer options to secure U.S. backing
As Washington continues to pressure Kyiv into submission, President Volodymyr Zelensky stands at a painful crossroads — agree to U.S. demands or chart a course without Washington, pinning Ukraine’s hopes for survival on Europe alone. Neither option seems reassuring for Ukraine. U.S. President Dona…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov





Author: Dmytro Basmat

British MP: ‘Trump could be a Russian asset.’

Earlier this week, British lawmaker Graham Stuart raised the possibility that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, had been groomed by the Kremlin’s security services over a period of decades. In this interview Stuart explains what prompted him to make such an extraordinary public statement, and what it means both for the future of Ukraine, and the continent as a whole.
