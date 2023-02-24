Australia, New Zealand announce new sanctions against Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The governments of Australia and New Zealand announced new defense aid for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia on the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The Australian government released a statement on Feb. 24 detailing that they were placing sanctions "on persons and entities engaging in activities of economic and strategic significance to Russia or that threaten the territorial integrity or sovereignty of Ukraine."

This includes the Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov Concern, the submarine developer Admiralty Shipyards, the aviation company Tupolev, the missile designer Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau, and the infantry fighting vehicle producer Kurganmashzavod.

Furthermore, the Austrailian government announced that it would provide drones to Ukraine for "battlefield intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as they continue to fight."

Australian soldiers, along with their British counterparts, are also training Ukrainian soldiers in the United Kingdom.

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced sanctions against 87 Russian "political actors who have strategic relevance to Russia, and proximity to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."

Mahuta added that the sanctions include members of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation who aided in the effort to illegally annex Ukrainian territory.

The sanctions include relatives and close associates of those listed.

“Ukraine’s self-defense is also a fight to defend core principles that New Zealanders hold dear: territorial integrity; freedom fundamental human rights; and an international rules-based system that we rely on for our peace and prosperity," said Mahuta.

