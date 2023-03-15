Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Austin and Shoigu speak by phone following drone incident

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 15, 2023 8:57 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a telephone conversation on March 15 in the wake of a Russian jet downing an American drone over the international waters of the Black Sea, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not specify the details of their conversation, only that the U.S. side initiated it.

During a briefing after the tenth Ramstein format meeting, Austin said that he had emphasized to Shoigu the significance of major powers serving as "models of transparency and communication" and reiterated the commitment U.S. commitment to abide by international law.

On March 14, a Russian fighter jet forced down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over international waters of the Black Sea.

U.S. National Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby clarified this is not the first time U.S. aircraft has been intercepted by Russian fighter jets over the Black Sea.

However, Kirby acknowledged that it was "unsafe, unprofessional, and reckless."

Russia denies attempting to down the drone and claims that the incident occurred as a result of a loss of altitude.

Russia's Security Council head Nikolai Patrushev acknowledged on March 15 that Russia was looking into retrieving the wreckage of the MQ-9 Reaper drone.

“I don’t know if we will be able to get it or not," said Patrushev on Russian state television, "but we need to do it ... and we will definitely look into it.”

CNN: Russian fighter jet forces down US drone over Black Sea after deliberate mid-air collision
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.