Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 33 over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least five people and injured at least 33 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Sept. 20.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 61 of the 70 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Nine drones were "lost" in Ukraine as a result of "active measures" by Ukrainian forces.

A Kh-59 cruise missile was also reportedly shot down overnight.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was killed and 17 people injured over the past day, the regional military administration reported.

Russia launched an airstrike against the city of Sumy late on Sept. 19, hitting a retirement home, killing one person, and injuring 14, officials said.

Three other people were reportedly injured during an airstrike against the Seredyna-Buda community earlier the same day.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed and eight injured over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Two people were killed during an attack against Chasiv Yar, and one was killed in Kostiantynivka. Two injuries were reported in the village of Rivne, two in Kurakhivka, and one each in Kurakhove, Zoria, Zarichne, and Serebrianka, the governor said.

Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast killed an 85-year-old man in the town of Vilcha near Vovchansk, injured a 65-year-old man in Kupiansk, and wounded two people in the village of Shestakove, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Five people were injured during Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. A critical infrastructure facility, five multi-story buildings, and 14 houses were damaged.

Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Odesa, Luhansk, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Rivne, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.