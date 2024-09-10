Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 20 over past day.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least four people and injured at least 20 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Sept. 10.

Ukraine's air defenses shot down 38 of the 46 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, according to the Air Force. Three drones flew off course away from Ukrainian-controlled territories, and three others were "lost" as a result of electronic warfare means.

Russia also launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from occupied Crimea, a Kh-31P anti-radar missile, according to the report.

The air defenses shot down 14 drones over Cherkasy Oblast. Two people were injured, and several houses and enterprises were damaged by fallen debris, Governor Ihor Taburets reported.

An unspecified infrastructure facility was also damaged in the Uman district, according to the governor.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian shelling of the city of Nikopol on Sept. 9 killed a 16-year-old girl and injured three people aged 66, 74, and 79, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed three people and injured five others over the past day, according to the regional governor, Vadym Filashkin.

The fatalities were reported in the settlements of Hirnyk, Kleban-Byk, and Shchurove. Two people were injured in Hirnyk and one each in Kleban-Byk, Shchurove, and Toretsk.

Four people were reported as injured in Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast: two men aged 71 and 49 in the town of Kupiansk, a 52-year-old man in the village of Velyki Prokhody, and a 57-year-old man in the village of Zakharivka.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured five people over the past day, according to the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. A medical facility, a kindergarten, a car park, a multi-story building, and 24 houses were damaged.

One civilian was injured during an airstrike against the Sumy community of Sumy Oblast on Sept. 9, the regional military administration reported.

Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.