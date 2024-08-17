Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 10 over past day

by Martin Fornusek and Abbey Fenbert August 17, 2024 9:37 AM 2 min read
Cars on fire following a Russian attack against Sumy, Ukraine, on the morning of Aug. 17, 2024.
Cars on fire following a Russian attack against Sumy, Ukraine, on the morning of Aug. 17, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least three civilians and injured at least 10, including a child, regional authorities reported early on Aug. 17.

Ukrainian forces downed all 14 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk, and Kursk in Russia, the Air Force reported.

Russian forces attacked the northeastern city of Sumy on the morning of Aug. 17, injuring at least two civilians, local authorities reported.

Russian forces launched an Iskander-K missile attack and a KAB bomb airstrike against the city, the Air Force and the regional military administration reported.

As a result of the attack, 10 cars parked near multistory residential buildings caught fire. The State Emergency Service said the blast wave damaged windows and facades of the surrounding buildings.

Cars on fire following a Russian attack against Sumy, Ukraine, on the morning of Aug. 17, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and another injured in Toretsk, while one more civilian was killed in Chasiv Yar and one was injured in Siversk, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

A woman was killed during a Russian attack against the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast at around 10 p.m. local time on Aug. 16, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured six people, including a child, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. A critical infrastructure facility, multi-story buildings, and 22 houses were reported as damaged.

Cherkasy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, Abbey Fenbert
