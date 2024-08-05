Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 7 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least one civilian and injured at least seven over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Aug. 5.

Ukrainian air defenses downed all 24 "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight, intercepting them over Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, the Air Force said.

The Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast came under heavy fire by Russian drones and artillery overnight, Governor Serhii Lysak said. The area of the small mining town of Pokrov suffered the worst damage.

A 26-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were injured there, while a cafe, a shop, houses, high-rise buildings, energy infrastructure sites, and other buildings and property were damaged, Lysak said.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and another injured in a Russian attack against Hrodivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

One more civilian was reported as wounded in Ukrainsk and another in Vesele.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured four people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.