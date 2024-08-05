Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, War
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 7 over past day

by Martin Fornusek August 5, 2024 9:49 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
The aftermath of Russian attacks against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Aug. 5, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least one civilian and injured at least seven over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Aug. 5.

Ukrainian air defenses downed all 24 "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight, intercepting them over Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, the Air Force said.

The Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast came under heavy fire by Russian drones and artillery overnight, Governor Serhii Lysak said. The area of the small mining town of Pokrov suffered the worst damage.

A 26-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were injured there, while a cafe, a shop, houses, high-rise buildings, energy infrastructure sites, and other buildings and property were damaged, Lysak said.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and another injured in a Russian attack against Hrodivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

One more civilian was reported as wounded in Ukrainsk and another in Vesele.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured four people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Ukraine says it sunk Russian submarine, damaged S-400 missile system in ‘successful hit’
Ukraine’s military said on Aug. 3 that a Ukrainian missile strike the day before sunk a Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine and damaged a S-400 air defense system in Russian-occupied Crimea.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Mali breaks diplomatic ties with Ukraine.

The transitional government of Mali is severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine over its alleged support of rebel coalitions, government spokesperson Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga announced on Aug. 4.
