News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 15 over past day

by Martin Fornusek May 27, 2024 11:17 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 26-27, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed at least seven people and injured at least 15, regional officials reported on May 27.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian airstrike against Bohuslavka in the Izium district killed a woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Two other women, as well as one man and two boys aged 13 and nine, were injured.

One person was killed and three injured elsewhere in the oblast, according to the governor's report.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 69-year-old woman was injured in a Russian attack against Nikopol on May 26, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russain attacks against Donetsk Oblast over the past day killed two civilians in Antonivka, one in Krasnohorivka, one in Chasiv Yar, and one in Siversk, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

One civilian in Antonivka, one in Krasnohorivka, and one in Chasiv Yar were reportedly injured.

Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast injured three people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Multiple buildings, including a humanitarian assistance point, were damaged.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

1:05 PM

Russian strike hits Zaporizhzhia airport terminal.

A Russian attack on May 26 hit the Zaporizhzhia International Airport, said Volodymyr Marchuk, an official at the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, in a comment for the Kyiv Independent on May 27.
1:54 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 28 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 26. No casualties were reported.
3:12 PM

Russian shell production three times greater than of Ukraine's allies.

Using publicly available data, consulting firm Bain & Company claims that Russian factories can produce or refurbish 4.5 million 152 mm shells for $1,000 per round this year. European countries and the U.S. are only expected to produce 1.3 million 155 mm shells combined at an average cost of $4,000 per unit.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.