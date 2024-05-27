Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 15 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed at least seven people and injured at least 15, regional officials reported on May 27.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian airstrike against Bohuslavka in the Izium district killed a woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Two other women, as well as one man and two boys aged 13 and nine, were injured.

One person was killed and three injured elsewhere in the oblast, according to the governor's report.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 69-year-old woman was injured in a Russian attack against Nikopol on May 26, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russain attacks against Donetsk Oblast over the past day killed two civilians in Antonivka, one in Krasnohorivka, one in Chasiv Yar, and one in Siversk, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

One civilian in Antonivka, one in Krasnohorivka, and one in Chasiv Yar were reportedly injured.

Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast injured three people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Multiple buildings, including a humanitarian assistance point, were damaged.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.