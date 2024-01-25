Skip to content
Russian attacks kill 3, injure 31 over past day

by Martin Fornusek January 25, 2024 11:28 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks agaisnt Kharkiv Oblast on Jan. 24-25, 2024. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out attacks against nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least three people and injuring at least 31, local officials reported early on Jan. 25.

Russian forces launched two waves of drone strikes against Odesa overnight.

The Air Force reported earlier that Ukrainian air defenses downed 11 of the 14 Shahed kamikaze drones launched by Russia overnight. Some 10 of the drones were shot down in Odesa Oblast.

Nevertheless, the city suffered damage and casualties as a result of falling drone debris. At least six people were injured, one of whom was hospitalized, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Residential buildings and other civilian property were damaged in the attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces launched a missile attack against the village of Hirnyk, killing two people and injuring nine others, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Two other people were reportedly injured in Russian attacks against Avdiivka.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Moscow's troops attacked the village of Velyka Rohan, injuring four civilians, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Three women, aged 60, 39, and 26, suffered mild injuries and were provided medical attention on the spot. A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized and is in moderate condition, the governor noted.

Russia launched 99 attacks against Kherson Oblast, killing one person and injuring 10, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The attacks included a strike on a Kherson hospital, reportedly injuring at least three medical workers.

Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Ukraine war latest: Russia says Ukrainian POWs were in crashed II-76 aircraft, Kyiv calls for investigation
A Russian Il-76 transport aircraft allegedly carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war crashed in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast on Jan. 24 at around 11 a.m. local time, the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country’s Defense Ministry.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

9:48 AM

Air Force on Il-76 crash: Russia seeks to discredit Ukraine.

"During the Jan. 24, 2024, massive Russian propaganda targets external audiences with a flow of fake news in an attempt to discredit Ukraine in front of the international community," Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on his Telegram channel.
8:16 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 25. This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
