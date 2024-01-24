Skip to content
Russian forces hit Kherson hospital, injure 3 medical workers

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 24, 2024 2:20 PM 1 min read
A Kherson hospital damaged in a Russian attack on Jan. 24, 2024. (Kherson Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an attack against Kherson on Jan. 24, hitting a hospital and injuring at least three medical workers, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The building was hit around noon, resulting in damaged offices and broken windows, the governor noted.

A 60-year-old woman was also injured in today's attacks against the city. She was reportedly hospitalized with a leg wound and explosive injuries.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Earlier on Jan. 24, Russian aircraft struck the village of Novoberyslav, injuring a 59-year-old man and her 58-year-old wife, Pokudin said.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:00 PM

Bank of Cyprus leaves Russia.

The Bank of Cyprus, the biggest Cypriot bank, closed its representative offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Jan. 22, the data posted by the Central Bank of Russia revealed.
8:28 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 24. This number includes 840 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
3:25 AM

Canada announces new military assistance.

Canada will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth up to $20 million, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announced on Jan. 23 during the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
11:40 PM

Investment banker Mazepa released on reduced bail.

Ihor Mazepa, a Ukrainian businessman and the founder of the Concorde Capital investment firm, has been released from pre-trial detention on a Hr 21 million ($550,450) bail, according to a statement by his company's press service.
