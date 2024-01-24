Russian forces hit Kherson hospital, injure 3 medical workers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an attack against Kherson on Jan. 24, hitting a hospital and injuring at least three medical workers, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The building was hit around noon, resulting in damaged offices and broken windows, the governor noted.

A 60-year-old woman was also injured in today's attacks against the city. She was reportedly hospitalized with a leg wound and explosive injuries.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Earlier on Jan. 24, Russian aircraft struck the village of Novoberyslav, injuring a 59-year-old man and her 58-year-old wife, Pokudin said.