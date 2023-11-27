Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks injure 2 in Donetsk, Kherson oblasts over past day

by Martin Fornusek November 27, 2023 10:11 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 26-27, 2023. (Donetsk Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out attacks on nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, injuring at least two people, local officials reported early on Nov. 27.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured one person in Toretsk, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported.

Russian forces launched 56 strikes on Kherson Oblast, leaving one person injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

The situation of the civilian population is further complicated by bad weather conditions in much of the country. Strong winds, storms, heavy rain, and snowfall resulted in power outages, traffic problems, and floods.

Ukraine war latest: Russia’s increased weapons production may lead to new attacks elsewhere, commander says
Key updates on Nov. 26: * Shmyhal: Russia sold $1 billion worth of Ukrainian grain on world markets * Polish truckers to start round-the-clock blockade of border crossing on Nov. 27 * Media: Ukraine retaliated against Russia’s mass attack with drones * ISW: Russian forces advancing in Avdiivka…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.