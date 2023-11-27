Russian attacks injure 2 in Donetsk, Kherson oblasts over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out attacks on nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, injuring at least two people, local officials reported early on Nov. 27.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured one person in Toretsk, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported.

Russian forces launched 56 strikes on Kherson Oblast, leaving one person injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

The situation of the civilian population is further complicated by bad weather conditions in much of the country. Strong winds, storms, heavy rain, and snowfall resulted in power outages, traffic problems, and floods.