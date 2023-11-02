Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian attacks kill 5, injure 14 over past day

by Martin Fornusek November 2, 2023 10:51 AM
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 1-2., 2023. (Donetsk Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces carried out attacks against nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least five people and injuring at least 14, local officials reported early on Nov. 2.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces launched drone and artillery strikes against the Nikopol district, killing one person and injuring seven others, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast injured one person in Yelyzavetivka and another in Maksymilianivka, according to the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 61-year-old woman was injured in a Russian rocket strike against the village of Zelenyi Hai in the Izium district, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast, targeting mainly the Beryslav and Kherson districts, killed at least three people and injured four others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

A 52-year-old civilian was killed in a Russian rocket strike against Mahdalynivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast's Orikhiv district, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
