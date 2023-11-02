Russian attacks kill 5, injure 14 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces carried out attacks against nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least five people and injuring at least 14, local officials reported early on Nov. 2.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces launched drone and artillery strikes against the Nikopol district, killing one person and injuring seven others, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast injured one person in Yelyzavetivka and another in Maksymilianivka, according to the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 61-year-old woman was injured in a Russian rocket strike against the village of Zelenyi Hai in the Izium district, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast, targeting mainly the Beryslav and Kherson districts, killed at least three people and injured four others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

A 52-year-old civilian was killed in a Russian rocket strike against Mahdalynivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast's Orikhiv district, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.