Russian attacks kill 1, injure 24 over past day

Russian forces carried out attacks against nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least one person and injuring at least 24, local officials reported early on Oct. 4.

In Donetsk Oblast, seven people were injured in Russian attacks, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported.

Three residents were wounded in Illinivka, three more in Vyshneve, and one in Avdiivka, the officials clarified.

In Kharkiv Oblast, an 83-year-old woman sustained minor injuries in a Russian air strike against Borova in the Izium district, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian forces launched 100 attacks against Kherson Oblast, killing one person and injuring 16 others, Governor Olekansd Prokudin reported.

According to the governor, Russia targeted residential areas, schools, pharmacies, churches, and other civilian buildings in the oblast.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.