News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 12 over past day

by Martin Fornusek January 11, 2025 9:36 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on Jan. 11, 2025. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least 12 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 11.

Russia launched 74 Shahed-type attack drones and dummy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty-seven drones were shot down over 11 oblasts, while 27 dummy drones were lost in the airspace, according to the statement.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, three people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Two men aged 46 and 74 were injured during drone and artillery attacks against the Nikopol district on Jan. 10. Overnight, a 40-year-old man was injured in the same district, the governor said.

A civilian was killed and another injured during a Russian attack against the front-line town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were injured as a result of Russian strikes, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Twenty-one houses were damaged.

One person was killed and six injured during Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

A 39-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were hospitalized following a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Jan. 10.

On the morning of the following day, a Russian drone hit a car in the village of Primorske, killing a  47-year-old woman and injuring two men aged 46 and 60 and two women aged 49 and 52, Fedorov reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
