News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast
Russian attacks against Ukraine injure 6 over past day

by Martin Fornusek December 16, 2024 11:59 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 15-16, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine injured at least six civilians over the past day, regional authorities reported on Dec. 16.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 27 of the 49 drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Nineteen drones were reportedly lost across the country thanks to electronic warfare countermeasures.

Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast injured two people – a 48-year-old woman in Kharkiv and a 54-year-old woman in the village of Kutkivka, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Two other people were injured during strikes against Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, two men aged 50 and 53 were hospitalized following a drone attack against the city of Mykolaiv, according to Vitalii Kim, the regional governor.

Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Khmelnytskyi, Luhansk, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

10:50 AM

Russian ex-Defense Ministry official suspected of embezzling $5.8 million.

According to the charges, Vladimir Shishov embezzled 600 million rubles with the help of other businessmen, such as second defendant Dmitry Levchenko, manager of RNGS Capital. Shishov was arrested on suspicion of fraud in October 2023. The embezzled money was allocated for a "special infrastructure project."
12:33 PM

Georgia's opposition parties appeal to EU following election of pro-Russian president, Sova reports.

In a joint letter, Georgian opposition leaders urged the release of all detained politicians, activists, and peaceful demonstrators; the introduction of targeted sanctions against those responsible for "undermining democracy;" the suspension of visa-free travel and visa restrictions for Georgian Dream officials; and the declaration of the "self-proclaimed regime" of Bidzina Ivanishvili as illegitimate.
