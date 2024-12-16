Russian attacks against Ukraine injure 6 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine injured at least six civilians over the past day, regional authorities reported on Dec. 16.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 27 of the 49 drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Nineteen drones were reportedly lost across the country thanks to electronic warfare countermeasures.

Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast injured two people – a 48-year-old woman in Kharkiv and a 54-year-old woman in the village of Kutkivka, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Two other people were injured during strikes against Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, two men aged 50 and 53 were hospitalized following a drone attack against the city of Mykolaiv, according to Vitalii Kim, the regional governor.

Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Khmelnytskyi, Luhansk, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.