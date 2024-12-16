Assad airlifted $250m in cash from Syria to Russia over two years, FT reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Toppled Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad airlifted $250m in cash to Moscow between 2018-19, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Dec. 15.

Quoting financial records seen by the newspaper, the FT said Syria's central bank flew nearly two tonnes of $100 bills and €500 notes into the country, which were then deposited in sanctioned Russian banks.

The outlet said the transfers occurred at a time when Syria was heavily indebted to Russia for its military support, and while Assad's relatives were buying up assets in Russia including luxury apartments.

Moscow deployed its troops to Syria in 2015, providing support to the Assad regime against multiple anti-government forces.

Syrian rebels announced on Dec. 8 that they successfully ousted Assad from power following a lightning offensive across the country, which culminated with the capture of the capital city of Damascus.

Moscow persuaded Assad to flee to Russia with his family after realizing his regime was bound to lose to the opposition's rapid advance, Bloomberg reported on Dec. 11, citing its sources.

One expert told the FT the transfers of cash from Domascus to Moscow were were evidence of "a combination of securing their ill-gotten gains and Syria’s patrimony abroad."

"The regime would have to bring their money abroad to a safe haven to be able to use it to procure the fine life… for the regime and its inner circle," David Schenker, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs from 2019 to 2021, said.

With Assad now ousted, the future of Russia's military presence in Syria has been thrown into question.

Satellite imagery collected by Maxar on Dec. 13 suggested Russia is preparing to scale back its military operations.

Two AN-124 heavy military transport planes were spotted at Khmeimim air base, located in Latakia on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, with their nose cones lifted, signaling readiness to load cargo. A Ka-52 attack helicopter was also being dismantled, likely in preparation for transport, while components of an S-400 air defense system were being packed up.

Imagery from the Tartus naval base, also on the Mediterranean coast, showed minimal changes. Photos taken earlier in the week revealed two Russian frigates stationed off the coast, with no major activity suggesting an immediate departure, according to CNN.

Michael Kofman, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, described the activity as part of a larger consolidation effort at Khmeimim and the nearby Tartus naval base. "In short, a withdrawal is underway," Kofman wrote on X.

Russia was reportedly evacuating its forces from Syria as one of its military bases faced siege, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR) reported on Dec. 10. HUR claimed that Russian troops in Syria are voicing frustration with their commanders over what they described as a chaotic withdrawal process.

The Kremlin emphasized the importance of securing its military bases and diplomatic missions in Syria, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying on Dec. 11 that Moscow has maintained contact with Syria’s new leadership.

He declined to disclose the number of Russian troops in the country or comment on potential evacuations.