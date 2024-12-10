This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Russian troops evacuate from Syria amid base siege, military intelligence says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 10, 2024 5:45 PM 2 min read
Russian military police members stand outside an armoured personnel carrier (APC) along a road in the countryside near the northeastern Syrian town of Amuda in Hasakeh province on October 24, 2019, as part of a joint patrol between Russian forces and Syrian Kurdish Asayish internal security forces near the border with Turkey. (Photo credit: DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia is evacuating its forces from Syria as one of its military bases comes under siege, Kyiv’s military intelligence agency (HUR) reported on Dec. 10.

According to HUR, Russian troops in Syria are expressing frustration with their commanders over the disorganized withdrawal.

Military transport aircraft, including An-124 and Il-76 planes, continue to transport personnel and equipment to Russian airfields in Ulyanovsk, Chkalovsky, and Privolzhsky.

Russian Navy vessels also participated in the evacuation. The bulk carrier Sparta II and the amphibious assault ship Alexander Shabalin are en route to the port of Tartus, according to HUR.

Additional ships, including the frigates Admiral Gorshkov and Admiral Golovko, are supporting the operation from the Mediterranean Sea.

Emergency dismantling of military equipment is ongoing in Tartus, where hundreds of Russian special forces have been deployed to secure the retreat.

The collapse of the Assad regime follows a rapid rebel offensive in late November, dismantling Russian-backed forces and isolating Russian troops stationed in Syria.

Russia had maintained significant military infrastructure in the country, including the Khmeimim airbase and the Tartus naval base.

The rebellion marks a major shift in the region, undermining Russia's influence and complicating its foreign policy amid its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Moscow began withdrawing its forces from Syria on Dec. 8, according to Ukraine's military intelligence.

Russian losses in Syria — BBC identifies 543 soldiers, Wagner mercenaries who died since 2015
Of the total number, 346 were employees of the Wagner company, a private mercenary group also deployed in Russia’s war in Ukraine and elsewhere.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
4:06 PM

Politico lists Yermak, Putin among Europe's most influential people.

Politico presented on Dec. 10 its end-of-the-year list of the most influential people in Europe, with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak and Russian President Vladimir Putin among the finalists for the "dreamers" and "doers" categories, respectively.
