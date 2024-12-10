Russian troops evacuate from Syria amid base siege, military intelligence says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is evacuating its forces from Syria as one of its military bases comes under siege, Kyiv’s military intelligence agency (HUR) reported on Dec. 10.

According to HUR, Russian troops in Syria are expressing frustration with their commanders over the disorganized withdrawal.

Military transport aircraft, including An-124 and Il-76 planes, continue to transport personnel and equipment to Russian airfields in Ulyanovsk, Chkalovsky, and Privolzhsky.

Russian Navy vessels also participated in the evacuation. The bulk carrier Sparta II and the amphibious assault ship Alexander Shabalin are en route to the port of Tartus, according to HUR.

Additional ships, including the frigates Admiral Gorshkov and Admiral Golovko, are supporting the operation from the Mediterranean Sea.

Emergency dismantling of military equipment is ongoing in Tartus, where hundreds of Russian special forces have been deployed to secure the retreat.

The collapse of the Assad regime follows a rapid rebel offensive in late November, dismantling Russian-backed forces and isolating Russian troops stationed in Syria.

Russia had maintained significant military infrastructure in the country, including the Khmeimim airbase and the Tartus naval base.

The rebellion marks a major shift in the region, undermining Russia's influence and complicating its foreign policy amid its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Moscow began withdrawing its forces from Syria on Dec. 8, according to Ukraine's military intelligence.