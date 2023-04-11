Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Medvedchuk's wife put on wanted list

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 11, 2023 11:45 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Internal Affairs Ministry has put Oksana Marchenko, wife of pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Medvedchuk, on their wanted list for hiding from pre-judicial investigation authorities.

According to the site, Marchenko is suspected under Article 110-2 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, which covers financing actions aimed at violent change, overthrowing the constitutional order, seizing state power, or changing Ukraine's territory or state border.

The information on the wanted page indicates that her whereabouts became unknown to authorities after March 24, 2023.

Marchenko's husband, Medvedchuk, was a co-leader of Opposition Platform For Life, a pro-Kremlin party that was banned in March 2022.

Medvedchuk was charged with high treason and placed under house arrest in 2021. He fled the house arrest after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 and was subsequently re-arrested in April.

In September, he was handed over to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange.

Since the start of Russia's all-out war, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has seized a number of Marchenko's assets.

On Feb. 7, the SBU reported that it had “liquidated a large-scale scheme of underground financing” of the Russian National Guard and Interior Ministry in occupied Crimea from the companies linked to Marchenko.

The SBU said that the companies, whose final beneficiary was Marchenko, had allegedly paid the Russian military for the “protection of Medvedchuk's real estate property” in Russian-occupied Crimea.

On Feb. 23, property and assets belonging to Marchenko valued at Hr 5.6 billion ($153 million) were seized by the SBU.

The SBU also reported on April 5 that it had seized land owned by Marchenko in Lviv Oblast valued at Hr 17.5 million ($479,000).

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

