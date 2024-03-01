Skip to content
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Armenia, Azerbaijan, South Caucasus, Ukraine
Armenian media: Zelensky's rumored trip to Armenia, Azerbaijan canceled

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 1, 2024 1:31 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference in Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2024. (President's Office)
Despite earlier rumors, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will not pay a visit to Armenia or Azerbaijan in the near future, the Armenian news outlet Radar Armenia wrote on March 1.

Local media reported in late February that Zelensky may visit the two countries in the South Caucasus "in the coming days."

Radar Armenia alleged that the trip to neither country is taking place as Baku canceled Zelensky's visit.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims, while officials of the three countries have not publicly confirmed the supposed plans for the visit.

Once a long-time ally of Russia, especially vis-a-vis its primary regional foe Azerbaijan, Armenia has largely refrained from getting involved in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

The calculus changed after Russian "peacekeepers" failed to prevent Azerbaijan's offensive into the Nagorno-Karabakh region, primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, in September 2023.

Zelensky met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the first time in October 2023 during his visit to Spain for the European Political Community Summit in Granada. The two discussed the security situation in the South Caucasus, bilateral cooperation, and interregional economic projects, Zelensky said at the time.

Kyiv has also maintained good relations with Azerbaijan through out the all-out war. Baku has provided humanitarian and economic aid and assisted in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts, namely in the energy sector.

Russia’s ‘peacekeeper’ act crumbles as Azerbaijan overwhelms Nagorno-Karabakh
On Sept. 19, just under three years after the end of the last major war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Baku moved decisively to finish what it started in 2020. Shortly after the announcement of the launching of “anti-terrorist” measures by the Azerba…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

1:12 PM

FT: Zara fashion retailer to return to Ukraine this year.

The Spanish fashion giant Zara is preparing to reopen its stores in Ukraine following the two-year closure amid Russia's full-scale invasion, according to the Financial Times report on March 1, referring to the company’s statement.
7:50 AM

Biden, Italian PM Meloni to hold talks amid Ukraine concerns.

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni at the White House on March 1, amid challenges faced by the Democratic administration in garnering support from House Republicans for legislation aimed at providing assistance to Ukraine.
2:23 AM

France will order 100 drones for Ukraine.

France will order 100 drones from the French company Delair that will arrive in Ukraine this summer, French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu announced on Feb. 29.
