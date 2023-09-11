Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Armenia holds military drills with US amid souring relations with Russia

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 11, 2023 10:30 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Armenian and U.S. forces on Sept. 11 started joint military exercises, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported.

The drills, which will continue until Sept. 20, come amid deteriorating relations between Armenia and Russia.

The exercises, named Eagle Partner 2023, will involve 85 U.S. soldiers and 175 Armenian soldiers.

The aim is to prepare Armenian forces to take part in international peacekeeping missions, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

U.S. Command spokesperson Colonel Martin O'Donnell said that Eagle Partner 2023 is "a vital opportunity for our soldiers from our two nations to build new relationships at the tactical level and to increase interoperability for peacekeeping operations."

The cooperation with U.S. troops is significant because Armenia still has economic, military, and political ties with Russia. It hosts a Russian military base in the town of Gyumri.

Moscow reacted negatively to the exercises. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he does not expect "anything good" to come out of the drills.

On Sept. 8, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Armenian ambassador due to the recent "unfriendly steps" taken by Armenia, referring in part to these military exercises with the U.S.

On Sept. 1, the Armenian government also sent the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court (ICC), to the parliament for ratification.

The move irritated Russia because the ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Russia has called Armenia's intention to ratify the statute "unacceptable" and warned about "extremely negative consequences."

Meanwhile, Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has threatened that the Kremlin could launch an invasion of Armenia and Georgia.

Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia's prime minister, has also accused Russia of failing to protect Armenia from Azeri troops.

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 24 – Will Ukraine hold elections during war?
Episode #24 of our weekly video podcast “This Week in Ukraine” is dedicated to the challenges Ukraine would need to overcome to hold elections during war. Host Anastasiia Lapatina is joined by the Kyiv Independent’s deputy chief editor Oleksiy Sorokin. Listen to the audio version of the podcast on…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.