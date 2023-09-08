This Week in Ukraine Ep. 24 – Will Ukraine hold elections during war?

This audio is created with AI assistance

Episode #24 of our weekly video podcast “This Week in Ukraine” is dedicated to the challenges Ukraine would need to overcome to hold elections during war.

Host Anastasiia Lapatina is joined by the Kyiv Independent's deputy chief editor Oleksiy Sorokin.

Listen to the audio version of the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and other platforms.

"This Week in Ukraine" is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday.

This episode was edited by Anthony Bartaway and Alex Kisly.

