Armenia calls on Russian-led military bloc to intervene against Azerbaijan.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appealed to the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization to help it restore its territorial integrity. Armenia, a member of the bloc, accused Azerbaijan of shelling a vehicle of Russia's Federal Security Service and of invading internationally recognized Armenian territory. Pashinyan said 105 Armenian soldiers had been killed since the latest clashes began on Sept. 13. Azerbaijan won a war against Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized Azerbaijani territory populated by Armenians, and seized most of the area controlled by Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020. Azeri troops also seized the Lachin corridor, which links Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, in August 2022.

