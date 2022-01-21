Amy Knight: On Ukraine, NATO and more, Russia’s Vladimir Putin lives in an alternative reality

This audio is created with AI assistance

As the Biden administration and its Western allies decide how to respond next to Russia’s threatening military presence on the borders of Ukraine, it’s worth probing Vladimir Putin’s psyche. Is he a rational leader who grasps the realities of his country’s current standoff with the West? Does he fully understand what is happening within Russia and the world outside? Or is he operating under serious delusions?

This is not the first time the question of his rationality has come up. After a frustrating telephone call with Mr. Putin over Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told U.S. president Barack Obama that the Russian leader seemed out of touch with reality and was living “in another world.”

Editor’s Note: This op-ed was published by The Globe and Mail. The Kyiv Independent is aggregating it as a recommendation to our readers.