Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Hungary, Corruption, Viktor Orban, Central Europe
Edit post

Thousands of Hungarians protest against Orban following corruption leak scandal

by Martin Fornusek March 27, 2024 12:20 AM 2 min read
Lawyer and former government insider, Peter Magyar, holds the Hungarian flag during the demonstration he organized near the Hungarian parliament on March 26, 2024, in Budapest, Hungary. (Janos Kummer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Thousands of people gathered near the Hungarian parliament in Budapest on March 26, calling for the resignation of the chief prosecutor and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Reuters reported.

The protests broke out after a former government insider published a leak that he says implicates other government officials in covering up corruption.

Orban's rule was rocked by large-scale protests already in February when it became known that then-President Katalin Novak pardoned a man imprisoned for covering up child sex abuse cases. Both Novak and Justice Minister Judit Varga resigned in the wake of the scandal.

Varga's ex-husband and former political insider, Peter Magyar, recently released a tape where the former justice minister apparently incriminates other officials in tampering with court records to cover up their roles in corrupt business dealings.

Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter
visit ki insights

"This is very clear evidence that the Hungarian justice system is not free and not independent," Katalin Cseh, a Hungarian opposition member of the European Parliament, told Politico.

"It is also one of the first cases when someone from Orban's inner circle has spoken out."

A spokesperson of Orban's government dismissed the accusations and accused Magyar of harassing his ex-spouse.

Hungary's current prime minister has been in power since 2010, with his tenure marked by democratic backsliding, fierce anti-immigration and anti-EU rhetoric, and amicable stances toward authoritarian regimes like Russia or China.

Orban has maintained warm ties with Moscow even amid the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, repeatedly obstructing aid for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

Opinion: Orban is plain wrong on Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sought to blackball Ukraine’s bid to formally start EU accession talks last month, arguing that Ukraine was simply not ready. Ultimately, the other 26 EU member states decided to ignore Orban’s protestations and formally agreed to the start of accession talks wi…
The Kyiv IndependentTimothy Ash

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:48 PM

Ukraine beats Iceland, qualifies for Euro 2024.

Ukraine's national football team has qualified for the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship after beating Iceland 2:1. It will be Ukraine's 4th straight European Championship, with the 2024 edition taking place in Germany in June and July.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:43 PM

Zelensky meets Estonian parliament speaker in Kyiv.

"We discussed further assistance for Ukraine from Estonia and other partners and the progress in the preparation of a bilateral security agreement," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, according to his Telegram channel.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.