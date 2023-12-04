Skip to content
Kyiv resident who allegedly aided Russian New Year's Eve missile attack detained

by Martin Fornusek December 4, 2023 12:33 PM 2 min read
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) had detained a Kyiv resident who allegedly aided a Russian missile strike against the capital on Dec. 31, 2022, the SBU said on Dec. 4, 2023. (SBU)
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a Kyiv resident who allegedly aided a Russian missile strike against the capital on Dec. 31, 2022, the SBU said on Dec. 4.

Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Kyiv on Dec. 31 last year, damaging a building of the Taras Shevchenko National University.

The 40-year-old suspect left for Russia via a third country at the end of 2022 and offered to work with Russian intelligence services in exchange for promised Russian citizenship, according to the SBU.

To prove his loyalty, the man immediately provided information on the supposed location of Ukrainian defenses around Kyiv, which Russia used for an attack a few days later, the security service said.

The suspected spy was then reportedly trained by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in Moscow and sent back to Ukraine to collect intelligence on military targets in Kyiv and Zhytomyr Oblast.

SBU officers reportedly exposed the man and detained him in his Kyiv flat. Searches uncovered a phone used to communicate with Russian handlers, Russian symbols, and documents needed to register for Russian citizenship, the SBU reported.

The suspect faces life in prison.

6:14 PM

Lukashenko approves amendments on Belarus' presidency law.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko approved amendments to the law on the Belarusian presidency on Jan. 3, guaranteeing immunity for any former president of Belarus and introducing stricter rules on who is eligible to become president.
3:59 PM

Commander: Russia doubles attacks in southeastern sector.

Over the past day, Tarnavskyi said that Russian forces in the sector had launched almost 900 artillery barrages, 25 airstrikes, and dozens of assaults on Ukrainian positions. As a result of the clashes, Russia suffered heavy losses, including 423 personnel and 72 pieces of military equipment.
2:59 PM

WSJ: Russia plans to buy ballistic missiles from Iran.

U.S. officials said that they believed the deal had not been completed yet but added that it was possible Russia could receive the missiles in the spring of 2024. They also said that North Korea has already provided Russia with launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles.
