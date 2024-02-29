Air Force: Ukraine downs another Su-34.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down another Su-34 attack plane, the Air Force reported on Feb. 29, adding another jet to the list of reported Russian aircraft losses in recent days.

The Su-34 was downed at at 1 a.m. local time (EET) in the eastern direction, the Air Force said.

Russia has lost seven Su-34 aircraft in the last 10 days, according to the Air Force, which reported downing two Su-34 aircraft in a single day on Feb. 27.

The destruction of the jet is the latest in a recent uptick of downed Russian planes, including two A-50 early warning and control aircraft in January and February, each costing around $330 million.

Ukraine reportedly downed a Su-34 on Feb. 21, a Su-34 and a Su-35S plane on Feb. 19, a Su-34 plane on Feb. 18, as well as two Russian Su-34 fighter jets and another Russian Su-35 combat aircraft on Feb. 17.