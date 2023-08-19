Russian drone attack damages nearly 400 buildings in Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked Ukraine’s western Khmelnytskyi Oblast with drones overnight on Aug. 19, damaging nearly 400 buildings, Serhii Tiurin, first deputy head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, told Suspilne media outlet.

The attack damaged administrative buildings, schools, communal facilities, and hundreds of residential houses in Medzhybizh and Derazhnia communities, Tiurin said, as reported by the media.

Tiurin reported explosions in Khmelnytskyi Oblast at around 3:40 a.m. Later in the morning, he confirmed that Russian drones attacked the oblast, saying that two women were injured.

However, later in the day, he told Suspilne there were no casualties.

The aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Ukraine's western Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight on Aug. 19, 2023. (Photo: Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration/Telegram)

The Air Force Command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russia had launched 17 Iranian-made Shahed 136/131 drones from its western Kursk region, adding that air defense was at work in Ukraine’s northern and western oblasts.

Ukraine downed 15 of the 17 drones, according to the report.

The Air Force Command, however, did not specify where the two drones that were not shot down hit.

On the morning of Aug. 19, Russian forces attacked the city center of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, killing at least seven and injuring 90 people, including children.