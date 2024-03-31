Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Odesa Oblast, Kherson Oblast
Edit post

Russian strikes target infrastructure in Odesa, Kherson oblasts

by Abbey Fenbert March 31, 2024 7:50 AM 1 min read
\Remains of a Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition in Kyiv on May 12, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces launched multiple waves of drones and missiles at Ukraine's southern regions overnight on March 31, damaging infrastructure in Odesa and Kherson oblasts, Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported.

The strikes damaged energy infrastructure in Odesa Oblast and an agricultural facility in Kherson Oblast.

Air defense units shot down eight Shahed drones in Odesa Oblast during the night, authorities said. Debris from falling drones started a fire at a local power facility, leading to blackouts in the area.

The fire has been extinguished and no people were injured, the military said.

Russian forces fired ballistic missiles and a guided missile at Kherson Oblast, striking an agricultural enterprise. No casualties were reported.

The Air Force warned overnight that an aerial alert was in effect for all Ukraine, including the far-western oblasts. Russia reportedly launched Tu-95 bombers from Saratov Oblast.

Ukraine's southern regions are frequent targets of Russian attacks. A missile strike on Odesa on March 29 injured at least five people, including three children. Russia has also intensified attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure in recent weeks.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:33 AM

ISW: Russian air defense struggles to protect key targets.

"Russian forces appear to struggle with properly deploying short-range air defense systems along expected flight vectors for Ukrainian drones, and the Russian military appears to have even failed to cover important potential targets in reportedly well-defended areas within Russia," the ISW said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:21 AM

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast injure 4 civilians.

Three people in Kurakhove sustained shrapnel wounds when artillery shelling struck their apartment buildings. Cannon artillery shelling in Kostiantynivka injured a 75-year-old resident, who was subsequently hospitalized.
11:47 PM

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

Russia launched a guided projectile at a residential area of Kharkiv during an evening attack, injuring one person, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on March 30.
8:52 PM

Russia reportedly carries out mass deportations of migrants.

Russia is conducting raids on raids on dormitories and apartments known to house Central Asian migrants and is carrying out mass deportations in response to the recent terrorist attack on Moscow, Russian independent media outlet Meduza reported on March 30.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.