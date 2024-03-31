Russian strikes target infrastructure in Odesa, Kherson oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched multiple waves of drones and missiles at Ukraine's southern regions overnight on March 31, damaging infrastructure in Odesa and Kherson oblasts, Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported.

The strikes damaged energy infrastructure in Odesa Oblast and an agricultural facility in Kherson Oblast.

Air defense units shot down eight Shahed drones in Odesa Oblast during the night, authorities said. Debris from falling drones started a fire at a local power facility, leading to blackouts in the area.

The fire has been extinguished and no people were injured, the military said.

Russian forces fired ballistic missiles and a guided missile at Kherson Oblast, striking an agricultural enterprise. No casualties were reported.

The Air Force warned overnight that an aerial alert was in effect for all Ukraine, including the far-western oblasts. Russia reportedly launched Tu-95 bombers from Saratov Oblast.

Ukraine's southern regions are frequent targets of Russian attacks. A missile strike on Odesa on March 29 injured at least five people, including three children. Russia has also intensified attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure in recent weeks.