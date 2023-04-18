Air Force: Ukrainian forces down 7 drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down six Iranian-made Shahed-136 and -131 drones and one Russian-made Orlan-10 on April 18, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

The "kamikaze" drones were reportedly shot down by Ukraine's Eastern Air Command's air defense units.

Iran has been supplying Russia with kamikaze drones, missiles, guided aerial bombs, and other weapons to launch attacks against Ukraine, primarily targeting critical and energy infrastructure across the country.

On April 15, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service shot down a Russian Shahed-136 drone over Kharkiv Oblast.