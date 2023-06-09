Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Ukraine downs 4 cruise missiles, 10 drones launched by Russia.

by Olena Goncharova June 9, 2023 8:15 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defenses shot down four of six cruise missiles and ten of 16 drones that Russia used to attack military facilities and critical infrastructure overnight on June 9, the Air Force of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

The missiles were type Kh-101s and Kh-55s, fired by missile carrier aircraft Tu-95MS from near the Caspian Sea. The Ukrainian forces downed 10 attack drones Shahed-136/131, Lancet as well as four Orlan-10 and Supercam type drones.

Overnight, explosions were reported in Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Russian forces launched a missile strike against the Uman district in Cherkasy Oblast late on injured eight civilians, Governor Ihor Taburets reported on June 8. The victims were hospitalized, and two of them are in serious condition. An industrial facility and a car wash were damaged in the attack.

In recent weeks, Russian missile and drone attacks have intensified, with regular strikes occurring multiple times per week.

General Staff: Russia has lost 213,770 troops in Ukraine
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on June 9 that Russia has lost 213,770 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, with an estimated 1,010 casualties on June 8.
Author: Olena Goncharova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
