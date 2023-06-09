Air Force: Ukraine downs 4 cruise missiles, 10 drones launched by Russia.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defenses shot down four of six cruise missiles and ten of 16 drones that Russia used to attack military facilities and critical infrastructure overnight on June 9, the Air Force of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

The missiles were type Kh-101s and Kh-55s, fired by missile carrier aircraft Tu-95MS from near the Caspian Sea. The Ukrainian forces downed 10 attack drones Shahed-136/131, Lancet as well as four Orlan-10 and Supercam type drones.

Overnight, explosions were reported in Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Russian forces launched a missile strike against the Uman district in Cherkasy Oblast late on injured eight civilians, Governor Ihor Taburets reported on June 8. The victims were hospitalized, and two of them are in serious condition. An industrial facility and a car wash were damaged in the attack.

In recent weeks, Russian missile and drone attacks have intensified, with regular strikes occurring multiple times per week.