Air Force: Ukraine downs 35 drones overnight

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 35 of the 39 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on March 10.

The drones were launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai region.

Russian forces also launched four S-300 surface-to-air guided missiles. No information was provided by the Air Force as to the outcome of the missile launches.

The drones were intercepted over Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on March 9, Ukraine’s air defense downed 12 of 15 Russian drone launched at Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities have continuously expected Russian attacks over the course of the winter, with Moscow focusing on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and other civilian sites.