Air Force: Ukraine downs 35 aerial targets over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 29 attack drones, five reconnaissance drones, and one helicopter over the past day, the Air Force reported on July 11.

On the night of July 11, Russian forces launched 28 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones from the south-eastern direction, according to the report. Ukrainian forces successfully downed 26 kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and one Zala reconnaissance drone, the Air Force said.

Kyiv city officials reported a number of Russian drones heading toward Ukraine's capital during the night, all of which were shot down. The authorities informed of no causalities.

The Air Force added that during the day on July 10, the Ukrainian military also eliminated three Russian Lancet attack UAVs, four reconnaissance drones, and one yet unspecified enemy helicopter.