Air Force: Ukraine downs 23 Russian attack drones overnight

Ukrainian forces shot down 23 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Aug. 2.

Russian forces launched the Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) from three directions – Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk on the territory of the Russian Federation, and Chauda on occupied Crimea, the report said.

According to the Air Force, most of the Shaheds were shot down over Kyiv and Odesa oblasts.

Officials in Ukraine's capital said that Russia targeted the city of Kyiv with drones around 2:20 a.m.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that debris from a drone fell in the Solomianskyi district, damaging a non-residential building, and Sviatoshynskyi district. An explosion was also reported in the Holosiivskyi district. No casualties have been reported.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, all the drones launched against the capital – more than 10 – have been shot down.

The Air Force reported that some drones managed to hit their targets in Odesa Oblast. According to the oblast's Governor Oleh Kiper, Russian attacks targeted port and industrial infrastructure in the south, starting a fire and damaging a grain elevator.