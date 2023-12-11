Skip to content
Update: Russian missile strike on Kyiv injures 4

by Rachel Amran December 11, 2023 6:20 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian missile attack during the early hours of Dec. 11 injured four individuals in the Darnytskyi district of the city. A previous version of this article stated that only two individuals were injured.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported via Telegram that around 4:00 a.m. local time, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the capital during the early hours of Dec. 11. Debris reportedly fell in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the city.

"This morning the enemy tried to launch a missile attack on Kyiv," the post reads. "The scenario was similar to that of exactly one month ago, on November 11, when ballistic missiles were fired at the capital. Today, on December 11, at approximately 4:00 a.m., the Russians launched another missile attack, this time with ballistic missiles. "

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft defense destroyed eight air targets.

Popko reported via Telegram at around 6:14 a.m. local time that four individuals in the Darnytskyi district of the region.  One man, 31 years old, suffered a shrapnel injury to the lower limbs. Medical attention was provided on the scene. Three women, aged 60, 33, and 31, all suffered acute reactions to stress.

Also in Darnytskyi, a fire reportedly broke out in an unfinished residential building as a result of a falling rocket fragment. Another piece of debris fell on a lawn in the district, but damage to nearby houses was reported.

Emergency services also responded to a call in the Holosiivskyi district after smoke was reported on the roof of a residential building, likely due to the fall of rocket fragments. However, Serhii Popko later stated that the damage in Holosiivskyi was not confirmed.

Author: Rachel Amran
