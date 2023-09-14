Air Force: Ukraine downs 17 of 22 drones launched by Russia overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 17 of the 22 Shahed "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight in the direction of four oblasts, the Air Force reported on Sept. 14.

The military recorded a total number of 22 attack drones launched from Chauda in occupied Crimea and from the vicinity of the Russian cities of Yeysk and Kursk between 9 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.

The unmanned aerial vehicles reportedly headed in the direction of Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy oblasts.

According to the Air Force, Ukrainian forces shot down 17 of the incoming drones.

Local officials reported eight drones shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast, and three drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko did not clarify how many Shaheds were destroyed over the region, but reported on five drones attacking Trudove and three attacking Stepove and Piatykhatky.

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration said that one drone hit a grocery store in the Yunakivka community, starting a fire, and another targeted a defunct bathhouse in the Nova Sloboda community.

No casualties have been reported as a result of the drone strikes.