Drone debris causes fire at infrastructure facility in Odesa

Falling debris from a Russian drone caused a fire at a critical infrastructure facility in Odesa, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported overnight on Feb. 27-28.

Russian forces launched a wave of Shahed drones at Odesa from the Black Sea overnight. According to the military, Ukraine's air defense units successfully intercepted all the drones.

Debris from an intercepted drone caused a short circuit in the power grid of a critical infrastructure facility. A fire broke out at the site, but was soon extinguished.

No casualties were reported.

Winter in Ukraine has brought intensified Russian attacks on critical infrastructure and civilian targets. An overnight drone attack on Feb. 23 damaged an infrastructure site in Odesa.