Russia launches drone attack from occupied Crimea

by Rachel Amran December 4, 2023 7:44 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 23 Shahed drones into Ukraine from occupied Crimea during the early hours of Dec. 4, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

"The enemy attacked with 23 Shahed-136/131 strike drones from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea and a guided missile from the airspace of the occupied Kherson region," the post reads.  

In addition to the Shahed drones, Russian forces also launched a guided missile from occupied Kherson.  

According to the post, 18 drones and one Kh-59 guided missile were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense. Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups were used to repel the attack.

Air defense systems were reportedly operating in at least nine regions of Ukraine during the attack.

Ukraine war latest: Russian infantry activity rising in southeast, general says
Key developments on Dec. 3: * Ukraine investigates Russian troops allegedly executed 2 Ukrainian POWs * Tarnavskyi: Russian forces have intensified infantry activity on the southeastern front line * Russian attack on Kherson kills 2, injures 7 * Official: Russia has lost over 7,200 troops, 530…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Rachel Amran
