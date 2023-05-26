Air Force: 25 drones, 10 cruise missiles shot down overnight in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched 17 different types of missiles and 31 drone strikes in the overnight attack, Ukraine's Air Force reported on May 26.

Ukraine’s air defenses successfully intercepted 23 Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones, two reconnaissance drones, and 10 cruise missiles, according to the report.

Russia focused its attacks in the east of the country, targeting critical infrastructure and military objects, the Air Force said.

The Air Force recorded 10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95 bombers near the Caspian Sea, all of which were shot down, as well as seven S-300/S-400 missiles fired from the temporarily occupied Tokmak area in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In total, Russia attacked with 31 Shahed drones from the southern and northern directions.

The Air Force also reported that several of the drones and S-300/S-400 rockets were shot down in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, with reference to the regional military administrations.

Earlier on May 26, Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhii Lysak reported that five cruise missiles and six Shahed drones were shot down in the oblast overnight.

Kyiv also came under attack on May 26, resulting in the damage of a mall and a house in two Kyiv districts, according to the local authorities.