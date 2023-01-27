Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Russia used Kinzhal missiles to hit infrastructure sites in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia on Jan. 26

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 27, 2023 5:11 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In its latest mass attack on Ukraine on Jan. 26, Russian troops struck critical infrastructure sites in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia with Kinzhal missiles, Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of Ukraine's Air Force, said. Ukrainian air defense is currently unable to shoot down this type of missile, according to Ihnat.

"Kinzhal is a missile that follows a ballistic trajectory. The MiG-31K interceptor jet delivers it to the upper layers of the atmosphere, launches it, and it flies from there, descending at great speed," Ihnat explained.

According to the Air Force spokesman, Russian forces save these missiles for hitting the "most important strategic targets" as they have few Kinzhals left. "This is their 'strategic goal' – to leave people in some Kyiv's district without electricity," Ihnat added.

Russia launched another mass attack on Ukraine on Jan. 26, firing 55 missiles from various aircraft and ships stationed on the Black Sea, according to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

For this large-scale strike, Russian forces used Kh-101, Kh-555, Kh-47 Kinzhal, Kalibr, and Kh-59 missiles, Zaluzhnyi reported on Telegram.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine's critical infrastructure with hundreds of missiles and drones since Oct. 10, killing dozens of civilians and severely damaging the country's energy system.

Russia admitted that Ukraine's energy infrastructure is among its primary targets. According to the Geneva Conventions, targeting vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

