The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Russia launched 8 Kh-22 missiles at Odesa Oblast overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 8, 2023 9:44 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops fired up to eight Kh-22 cruise missiles at Ukraine's southern Odesa Oblast overnight on May 8, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on national television, as cited by Ukrainska Pravda publication.

"Some of them" didn't reach their targets, possibly due to self-destruction or their age "because these are outdated Soviet missiles," the military official added.

Russia used the same missile — Soviet-era Kh-22 Burya (Storm), also known by its NATO reporting name, AS-4 Kitchen — to hit a residential building in Dnipro on Jan. 14, killing 40 civilians and injuring over 70.

Ukraine's Air Force earlier reported that Russian forces had attacked Odesa Oblast using Tu-22 M3 long-range bombers from the Cape Tarkhankut in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The warehouse of a food company and a recreational area on the Black Sea coast were hit, according to Serhii Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa military administration. No casualties were reported.

Russia also struck Kyiv with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones overnight on May 8, injuring at least five people.

Russia launches another large-scale strike against Ukraine, injuring at least 5 in Kyiv
At least five people were wounded in Russian strikes on Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported in the early hours of May 8, as Moscow launched another large-scale attack on Ukraine. Three people were injured in blasts in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district, and two others were injured when drone wreckage f…
Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
