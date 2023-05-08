Air Force: Russia launched 8 Kh-22 missiles at Odesa Oblast overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops fired up to eight Kh-22 cruise missiles at Ukraine's southern Odesa Oblast overnight on May 8, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on national television, as cited by Ukrainska Pravda publication.

"Some of them" didn't reach their targets, possibly due to self-destruction or their age "because these are outdated Soviet missiles," the military official added.

Russia used the same missile — Soviet-era Kh-22 Burya (Storm), also known by its NATO reporting name, AS-4 Kitchen — to hit a residential building in Dnipro on Jan. 14, killing 40 civilians and injuring over 70.

Ukraine's Air Force earlier reported that Russian forces had attacked Odesa Oblast using Tu-22 M3 long-range bombers from the Cape Tarkhankut in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The warehouse of a food company and a recreational area on the Black Sea coast were hit, according to Serhii Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa military administration. No casualties were reported.

Russia also struck Kyiv with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones overnight on May 8, injuring at least five people.