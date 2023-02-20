Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Russia changes tactics of missile strikes

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 20, 2023 3:01 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops have started concealing missiles in the Dniester and Southern Buh riverbeds, allowing them to travel low to the ground to bypass Ukrainian air defense systems, Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said.

According to Ihnat, Russian forces also began launching missiles during nighttime. Previously, they used Shahed drones at night and missiles in the morning during massive strikes, he said.

On Feb. 18, a Russian missile struck a residential area in the western city of Khmelnytsky, injuring two civilians, Khmelnytsky Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn said.

According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defense downed two out of the four Russian Kalibr cruise missiles launched on Feb. 18.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
