Air Force: Night of Jan. 12 'calmest' in recent times with no Russian air attacks

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 12, 2024 3:04 PM 2 min read
Air Force Command spokesperson Yurii Ihnat briefs the press on the consequences of Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine. (Evgen Kotenko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia didn't carry out any air strikes against Ukraine overnight on Jan. 12, making it the "calmest night in recent times," Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on national television.

Ihnat's statement comes just four days after Russia launched another mass air attack against Ukraine on Jan. 8, killing at least five people and wounding 45 more, according to Ukrainian authorities.

"I've never seen reports like this before... there was not a single aircraft or a single air attack vehicle in the country overnight," Ihnat said on air on Jan. 12.

According to the military official, such a quiet night could be the result of adverse weather conditions as some Ukrainian regions have recently faced snowstorms and freezing temperatures.

In the morning, Russia's military reportedly renewed its aerial activity in Ukraine. At the time of the broadcast, 10 Russian fighter jets and between five to seven reconnaissance drones were flying over the country, Ihnat added.

In late December and early January, Moscow intensified its air attacks against Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure, echoing its winter strategy from last year.

Russia unleashed on Dec. 29 its largest air strike against Ukraine, targeting multiple cities, killing over 50 people and injuring over 160 nationwide.

Six more Ukrainians were killed and over 100 injured when Russian forces launched over 135 missiles and drones at Ukraine on Jan. 2.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:03 AM

US, UK attack Houthi military targets in Yemen.

The militaries of the U.S. and U.K. launched strikes against multiple targets in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen on Jan. 11 in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed in a press statement.
