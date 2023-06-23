Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Edit post

Air Force commander comments on alleged strike at Russian-occupied Henichesk

by Dinara Khalilova June 23, 2023 6:53 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk commented on explosions in Russian-occupied Henichesk in Kherson Oblast, calling them "Ukrainian response to Russia's missile terror."

Oleshchuk published a video from unofficial sources showing pillars of black smoke rising above an alleged base of the Russian National Guard.

He didn't clarify if it was a strike carried out by the Ukrainian military. In Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, local partisan groups are also involved in various acts of sabotage, targeting Russian military facilities.

Earlier on June 23, Russian state-owned media outlets and Moscow-installed proxy in Kherson Oblast Vladimir Saldo reported attacks on Henichesk and Skadovsk, another regional settlement occupied by Russian troops.

Saldo claimed that the strikes targeted "residential quarters" and were conducted by four U.K.-provided Storm Shadow long-range missiles. The Kyiv Independent is unable to verify his claims.

Officials in Russia and Russian-occupied territories often accuse the Ukrainian military of alleged attacks on civilians, failing to provide evidence.

According to the UN Human Rights Office, Russia's war caused 24, 862 civilian casualties in Ukraine from Feb. 24, 2022, to June 18, 2023. However, the actual number of casualties is likely considerably higher since the information from places with ongoing hostilities is delayed.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

