UK Defense Ministry: Explosions at Russian air bases may be ‘some of the most strategically significant failures of force protection’

Following explosions at Engels Air Base in Saratov Oblast and Dyagilyaevo airfield near Ryazan on Dec. 5, Russia may temporarily move its bombers to dispersal airfields and penalize the Russian officers “deemed responsible for allowing the incident,” the U.K. Defense Ministry said.

The causes of the explosions have not been confirmed, but two Tu-95 BEAR heavy bombers and three people were killed as a result.

Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied its responsibility for the incidents.

If carried out by Ukraine, the attacks are Ukraine's most ambitious inroads into Russian territory so far - 600-700 kilometers from Ukrainian-controlled areas.