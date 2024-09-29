The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
News Feed, Shahed drones, Russia, Ukraine, War, Drone attack
Edit post

Air Force: 15 out of 22 Shahed drones downed in overnight Russian attack

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 29, 2024 9:34 AM 1 min read
The remnants of a destroyed Russian Shahed drone at an exhibition in Kyiv on May 12, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Fifteen of the 22 Shahed drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack against Ukraine were downed by air defense, Ukraine's Air Force reported on Sept. 29.

The drones were shot down over Sumy, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa oblasts.

Electronic warfare countermeasures caused an additional five Shahed drones to go off radar, with no reported consequences so far, according to the Air Force.

An educational institution in Mykolaiv Oblast was damaged in the overnight attack but there were no casualties, according to Governor Vitaly Kim. Four of the drones launched by Russia overnight were shot down over the region.

No information on casualties or damages was provided by the governors of Vinnytsia and Odesa oblasts.

Russian forces carried out 31 attacks on the border regions on Sumy Oblasts overnight, according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, but no casulties were reported regarding the Shahed drone attack.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
