The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: 35 cruise missiles shot down overnight in Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova June 6, 2023 6:37 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched 35 cruise missiles in a night attack against Ukraine on June 6, all of which were shot down by air defense, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Russian forces used six Tu-95MS strategic bombers located in the Caspian Sea region, to launch an assault on Ukraine. The majority of the X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were aimed towards Kyiv, whose defense falls within the responsibility zone of the Central Air Command.

Kyiv City Military Administration reported that Ukrainian air defense intercepted close to 2o Russian aerial targets before they reached the capital.  

The road surface has been damaged with debris falling in Kyiv's Desnianskyi District. According to city administation, trolleybus power lines have been affected, and the windows of a local shop have been partially shattered. There were no reports about casualties.

In recent weeks the frequency of Russian air attacks have escalated to near-nightly raids on numerous regions including Kyiv. The seemingly regular strikes are likely a part of a new Russian air campaign aimed to distract Ukrainian counteroffensive capabilities by forcing the military to maintain an at least partially defensive posture.

The uptick in attacks began in late April, shortly after Ukraine announced it had received American-made Patriot missile systems, a long-sought new defense against Russian airstrikes.

Author: Olena Goncharova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
