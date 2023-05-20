Kyiv air defenses shoot down all Russian drones launched overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Air defenses in Kyiv intercepted all of what the Kyiv City Military Administration said were Iranian-made Shahed drones according to preliminary information overnight on May 20.

Debris from the intercepted drones caused a fire on the roof of a residential building in the city's Dniprovskyi District, located on the east bank of the capital, the administration earlier reported.

In the Pecherskyi District, located in central Kyiv, the windows of a residential building were damaged and in the Solomyanskyi District, located in the western part of the city, a road and vehicles also sustained damages.

No casualties have been reported at the time of publication.

Close to 1 a.m. Kyiv time on May 20, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration said on Telegram that air defenses above Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast were operating and that there was a threat of a drone attack.