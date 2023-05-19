Debris causes fire in Kyiv district

This audio is created with AI assistance

Debris that fell over Kyiv's Dniprovskyi District, located on the east bank of the capital, caused a fire, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported on Telegram at around 1:30 a.m. local time.

Klitschko did not provide details on what caused the debris but said "more details would follow."

According to Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, as a result of an aerial attack, the debris fell on the roof of a residential building.

About an hour earlier, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration said on Telegram that air defenses above Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast were operating and that there was a threat of a drone attack.

Air raid alerts were activated in the capital after midnight local time due to the threat of drone and missile attacks.

Russia has launched nearly daily missile and drone attacks in Ukraine in recent days. Overnight on May 18-19, Russia launched a total of six cruise missiles and 22 drones at different cities across the country from the western Lviv to Kryvyi Rih.

Missile attacks on the central city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured two people, one seriously, and set fire to numerous buildings.