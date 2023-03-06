Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Aerial target identified over Kyiv Oblast, air defense at work

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 6, 2023 2:25 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Oblast military administration said on Telegram that Ukraine's air defenses were "operating" overnight on March 6 after an "aerial target" was identified over the area.

"Residents of Kyiv Oblast! An aerial target was detected in the sky. Air defense forces are ready. Stay in shelters and observe informational silence - do not film or post anything online," the military administration wrote.

About 40 minutes later, it reported that air defenses in the oblast were "at work" and asked that residents do not neglect safety measures.

No other information about the flying object has been made available yet.

Air raid sirens went off in almost half of Ukraine's oblasts, including Kyiv, overnight on Sunday evening.

Ukraine war latest: Military Intelligence says Russia to run out of 'military tools' by end of spring
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.